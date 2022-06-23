Exos Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AltC Acquisition by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in AltC Acquisition by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 156,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in AltC Acquisition by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 512,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.