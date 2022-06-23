Exos Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 2,797.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares during the quarter. RedBall Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of RedBall Acquisition worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RBAC stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.