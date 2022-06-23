Exos Asset Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 365,052 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 14.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 135,023 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ LCAA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.