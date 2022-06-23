Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,380,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $33,299,333.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile (Get Rating)

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.