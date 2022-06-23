Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,038 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of TWO worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in TWO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TWO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TWO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TWO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in TWO by 35.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,006,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

TWOA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. two has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

