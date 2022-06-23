Exos Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPC. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Executive Network Partnering by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,386,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 111,516 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Executive Network Partnering by 955.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 1,791,876 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

