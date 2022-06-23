Exos Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,108 shares during the period. FTAC Hera Acquisition makes up approximately 1.4% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

