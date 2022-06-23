Exos Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,002 shares during the period. Gores Technology Partners II comprises about 1.9% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTPB. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.