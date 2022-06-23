Exos Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPKB. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,378,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

NASDAQ SPKB opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.