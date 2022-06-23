FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.67. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.