Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.91. The company had a trading volume of 681,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

