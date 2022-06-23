Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. Sells 1,574 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.67. The stock had a trading volume of 112,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,653. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

