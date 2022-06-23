Financial Survey: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) versus Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chewy and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 8 11 0 2.58 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $55.32, suggesting a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -1.02% -175.48% -4.43% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $8.89 billion 1.73 -$73.82 million ($0.23) -158.83 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Summary

Chewy beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 100,000 products from 3,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

