First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.29

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.29 and traded as low as $28.71. First Capital shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 22,445 shares.

FCAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $93.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

