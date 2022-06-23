First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FDEU opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

