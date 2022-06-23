First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE FDEU opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.13.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
