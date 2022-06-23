First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.
FIF stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $15.98.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.