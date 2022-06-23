First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

FIF stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

