Ford Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,833.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 100,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

