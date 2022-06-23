Ford Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

