Ford Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

