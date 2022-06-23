Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,694 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

