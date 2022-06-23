Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 4,079 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

