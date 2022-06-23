Ford Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

