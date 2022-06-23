Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.45

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.45 and traded as low as $88.46. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 2,992 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $657.57 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

