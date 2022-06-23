Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.45

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.45 and traded as low as $88.46. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 2,992 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $657.57 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.05%.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
