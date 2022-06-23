Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

