Frax Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $18.98 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,426,914,189 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

