Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($34.74) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €23.55 ($24.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.22 and its 200 day moving average is €27.14. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($47.16).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

