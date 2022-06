Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43.

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

