Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

