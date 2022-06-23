Gambling.com Group (GAMB) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gambling.com Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gambling.com Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group Competitors 100 748 1670 40 2.65

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 65.59%. Given Gambling.com Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74% Gambling.com Group Competitors -151.91% -80.01% -26.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $42.32 million $12.45 million 27.23 Gambling.com Group Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 6.99

Gambling.com Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group. Gambling.com Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

