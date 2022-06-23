GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $231,665.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMEE has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00109226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00351349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00076441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014065 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

