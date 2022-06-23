Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Woodward makes up about 1.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

