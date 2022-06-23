Gary W. Rollins Sells 170,781 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,773.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 2,201,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.52. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in RPC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RPC by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

