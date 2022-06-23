Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 32,458 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,458 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $93.68. 27,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,535. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

