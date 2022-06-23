General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,490 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after buying an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.