Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

GCO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Genesco has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $741.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Genesco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genesco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

