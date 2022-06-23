Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.11. 26,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,259. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.