Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 29686427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Gerdau by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.
About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
