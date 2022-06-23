Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 29686427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Gerdau by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.