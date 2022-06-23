Ghost Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,318.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Ghost has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $3,318.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,993.49 or 0.94985803 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,821,170 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

