Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 8,623 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

