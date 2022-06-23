Glassman Wealth Services Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.55. 72,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.