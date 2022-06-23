Glassman Wealth Services Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. 97,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,238. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

