Glassman Wealth Services Has $9.51 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,807 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.