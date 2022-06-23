Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 3,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 40,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 38.66% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

