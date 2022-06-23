GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Cut to $104.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of GDDY opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $294,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

