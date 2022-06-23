Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $612.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00267988 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

