Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 108754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$77.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
