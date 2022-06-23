Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 108754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$77.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62.

Great Panther Mining ( TSE:GPR Get Rating ) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.