Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.30

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.77. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 156,952 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.95 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,041,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 161,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,852 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter valued at $3,661,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.