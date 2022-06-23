Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires Shares of 5,415 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

