Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

