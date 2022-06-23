Guinness Asset Management LTD Invests $8.10 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 212,109 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

